By Trend

The distribution of compulsory payments to the budget of the Secretariat of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) between member countries has changed due to Uzbekistan's membership in the organization, Trend reports.

This issue has been reflected in the draft law on approval of the Protocol on obligatory payments of member states to the Agreement on OTS Secretariat financial rules, which was discussed at a meeting of the Committee for International and Inter-Parliamentary Relations of the Azerbaijani Parliament and was recommended for consideration at the plenary session of Parliament.

According to the bill, the distribution of mandatory payments is as follows:

Azerbaijan - 2/18

Kazakhstan - 4/18

Kyrgyzstan - 1/18

Turkey - 8/18

Uzbekistan - 3/18.

Previously, the distribution looked like this:

Azerbaijan - 2/15

Kazakhstan - 4/15

Kyrgyzstan - 1/15

Turkey - 8/15.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz