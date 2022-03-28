By Trend

Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Fariz Rzayev made a working visit to Qatar’s Doha from March 25 through March 28, 2022, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

While in Qatar, Rzayev participated in a forum, where he spoke about the results of the 44-day second Karabakh war, the constructive position of Azerbaijan in the post-conflict period, de-mining and construction work carried out in the Azerbaijani liberated territories from Armenian occupation, the ministry noted.

In Qatar, Rzayev also met with State Minister for Foreign Affairs of this country, Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi. Directions for the development of bilateral relations between the countries were discussed during the meeting.

Rzayev also visited a branch of Georgetown University in Doha, met with the leadership of the The Center for International and Regional Studies at Georgetown University in Qatar. The directions of development of relations between the university and Azerbaijan were discussed at the meeting.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz