By Trend

One private house was repaired and commissioned, and a school is planned to be repaired in Azerbaijan’s Sugovushan settlement [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war], Tartar district, Bashir Hajiyev, chief adviser to the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Karabakh economic region, said, Trend reports.

According to Hajiyev, the commissioned house covers an area of​​148 square meters and consists of three rooms, a kitchen and two bathrooms.

"The main facade of the house is covered with decorative stone. The territory of the private house has been landscaped, trees have been planted, and the road has been asphalted. There's also a water line and electricity," Hajiyev said.

“Besides, it’s planned to repair a school in Sugovushan, and for this aim a working draft will be prepared. The school for 144 pupils is located on one hectare of land. It will have 12 classrooms and an assembly hall for 60 people," he added.

