A foundation stone for the tourism complex to be established on the basis of the Tourism Development Concept has been laid in Sugovushan settlement, Tartar region.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the event.

Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency, President of Azerbaijan’s Winter Sports Federation Fuad Naghiyev informed the President and the First Lady about the project of the complex.

He noted that following the demining of the area, as well as removing the remains of destroyed buildings, and pruning of perennials, landscaping work will be launched here and plants will be planted according to the area.

The President and the First Lady viewed special cars to be used in the tourism complex.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the complex.

The head of state and the First Lady then planted trees in the area of the complex.

