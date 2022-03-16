By Vugar Khalilov

Baku and Amsterdam held their next round of political consultations on March 15, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has reported.

The delegations, led by Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and Dutch Foreign Ministry Director-General for Political Affairs Thijs van der Plas, discussed future cooperation and regional issues during the consultations.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the current state of relations between the two countries and exchanged views on prospects for cooperation. It was noted that there are wide potential opportunities for bilateral trade and economic relations.

It was noted that the two countries will mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations in April 2022, as well as the achievements made in all areas, including political, cultural, and humanitarian, during this time.

The parties emphasized the importance of holding political consultations between their respective foreign ministries and expressed interest in continuing political cooperation.

Furthermore, Khalafov briefed the Dutch delegation on the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020, the trilateral statements signed to end the conflict, the regional situation, particularly the destruction committed by Armenia in the liberated lands, and Azerbaijan's reconstruction activities on these territories

The parties also discussed other topics of mutual interest, such as regional and international security, as well as the situation in Ukraine.

During his visit, Khalafov met the chairman of the Dutch Senate's standing committee on foreign affairs, defence and development, Ernest Bastiaan von Apeldoorn, and discussed prospects for the development of bilateral relations.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands amounted to $127.4 million in 2021, with export amounting to $39.6 million and import to $87.7 million.

