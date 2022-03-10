10 March 2022 16:30 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) has prepared a sample identity card for journalists, Head of MEDIA Natig Mammadli said, Trend reports.
"Samples of registration certificates of media entities have been prepared, a model of journalistic identity is also ready," Mammadli said.
According to him, the initial versions of these documents are currently being discussed with the relevant agencies.
