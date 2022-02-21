By Trend

Speaker of the Moldovan Parliament Igor Grosu to visit Azerbaijan, the press service of the parliament said, Trend reports citing Moldovan media.

The visit will take place from 21 to 23 February.

Grosu to visit Baku at the invitation of the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova. According to the press service, MP Vitaly Zhakot, who is a member of the group of friendship with the legislative body of Azerbaijan, will travel to Azerbaijan with the speaker.

During the visit, Grosu is to meet with Sahiba Gafarova, Prime Minister Ali Asadov and the Moldovan diaspora.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz