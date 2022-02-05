By Trend

At the meeting of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with Azerbaijani youth, a new road map was defined, new tasks were set, and future goals were outlined, Head of the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation Farid Jafarov said at the author's video project “Actual with Sahil Karimli” developed by Trend News Agency.

He noted that the sincere atmosphere at the meeting, the detailed answers of Azerbaijan's President to the questions of young people, as well as the valuable recommendations given by the head of state left an unforgettable impression.

"President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the decisive role of Azerbaijan’s young generation in the Victory gained in the 44-day Second Karabakh War. This was the highest assessment of the head of state to Azerbaijani youth," Jafarov noted.

Jafarov outlined that over the years of President Ilham Aliyev's leadership, a patriotic young generation has grown up in the spirit of national and spiritual values, which is an extremely important factor for the future of the country.

"With the formation of strong and patriotic youth, President Ilham Aliyev laid a solid foundation for the future of Azerbaijan," he said.

The head of the Fund also spoke in detail about the upcoming goals, youth policy, and planned steps in this area.

