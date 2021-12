By Trend

The Azerbaijani parliament sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year, which are celebrated on December 31, Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova said at the plenary session of the parliament, Trend reports on Dec. 30.

