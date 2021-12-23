President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on occasion of his birthday.

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of your 60th birthday anniversary.

Once you have rightly pointed out: “If we don’t think about the future, we are unlikely to be able to address today’s challenges.” Based on that principle, Azerbaijan has made significant strides in the field of socio-economic development and has become a powerful and influential country that resolutely defends its interests at the international level.

I note with pleasure that the strategic partnership relations between Minsk and Baku are successfully continuing.

I am confident that the implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects that we plan will provide a solid foundation for deepening of multifaceted cooperation.

I highly appreciate your friendship, confidence, support, as well as your personal attention to the interests of Belarus. I warmly recall our meetings, and look forward to seeing you often in the hospitable land of Belarus.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, on this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, long life and, as well as success in creative works you are implementing in your high state position.

Sincerely,

Alexander Lukashenko

President of the Republic of Belarus

--

