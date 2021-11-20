By Trend

Azerbaijan has agreed on a meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels, the head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said, Trend reports on Nov. 20.

Abdullayeva was commenting on the proposal of the President of the EU Council to hold a meeting of the heads of Azerbaijan and Armenia within the framework of the upcoming summit of the Eastern Partnership countries.

"The Azerbaijani side is always open to political dialogue and welcomes such contacts," Abdullayeva said.

She reminded that the position of Azerbaijan in the context of the realities of the post-conflict period was repeatedly voiced by the head of state and on international platforms.

"We believe that the Brussels summit and the meeting to be held within its framework will create additional opportunities," Abdullayeva noted.

