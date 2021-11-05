By Ayya Lmahamad

Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has said that Azerbaijan supports all the world's requirements for climate change and puts forward its own ways to solve this problem.

He made the remarks during panel discussions on "Combating Climate Change and Meeting the Global Need for Energy: How do we do both?" within the VIII Global Baku Forum - "The World after COVID-19", held in Baku on November 4-6.

The minister noted that the forum has become a platform for discussion and solutions to global problems.

Noting that global climate change is now on the agenda of all countries in the world, Shahbazov recalled that this issue was actively discussed in Glasgow.

"I believe that the responsibility entrusted to us in this sphere should be regulated by political instruments," Shahbazov said.

He stated that the current situation with the state of energy in Europe should not be allowed to develop further.

"We must help European countries to solve this problem. In addition, in solving any issue, we cannot focus on one sector, we must solve everyday problems in a more extended way," Shahbazov said.

The minister also said that in 2020, the share of renewable energy sources (RES) in global electricity production reached 29 percent.

"We know that this is not enough, and we must expand the existing potential of renewable energy sources," he added.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of President Ilham Aliyev, the next Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19” kicked off in Baku on November 4.

The 8th Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests to discuss issues of global importance.

The forum will last until November 6.

