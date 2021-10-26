By Vafa Ismayilova

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived at the Fuzuli International Airport.

Erdogan will attend the opening of the Fuzuli International Airport, the construction of which was completed within a short term, the ceremony of laying the foundation for a regional highway and for the Smart Agricultural Park, which will be built in Zangilan district through Turkey's support.

During the meetings within the visit, all aspects of relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey will be considered, and steps to deepen bilateral cooperation will be discussed.

Regional and international issues on agenda are also to be discussed.

Erdogan's aircraft will be the first international plane to land in the Fuzuli International Airport.

Turkey was the first country to give Azerbaijan political and moral support during the 44-day Karabakh war with Armenia in 2020.

On June 15, 2021, the two countries signed a memorandum of alliance that cemented the existing military, political and economic cooperation.

The Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations that President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed during the first official visit to Shusha eight months after Azerbaijan’s victory in the war with Armenia, also focuses on defence cooperation.

It affirms joint efforts by the two armies in the face of foreign threats. The declaration also pledges joint efforts for the restructuring and modernization of the armed forces. Moreover, the two nations affirm to encourage the execution of joint projects with the aim of developing capabilities in the field of sea, air, and space.

In an interview with Turkey's Anadolu Agency on September 27, President Ilham Aliyev said that the signing of the Shusha Declaration raised bilateral relations to an even higher level.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz