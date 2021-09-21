By Trend

The humanitarian consequences of the Second Karabakh War [in 2020 between Armenia and Azerbaijan] will be discussed at the autumn session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Trend reports.

The discussion will be held as debates on September 27, the day of the anniversary of the outbreak of hostilities during the war.

The autumn session of PACE will be held in a hybrid format on September 27-30.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

