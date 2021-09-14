By Trend

Conferences, seminars, lectures, round tables, open lessons and webinars will be held in general education schools of Baku.

Literary and artistic compositions, photo exhibitions and exhibitions of drawings dedicated to the Day of Remembrance of Martyrs (September 27) and Victory Day (November 8) will be organized, Trend reports, referring to the Baku Education Department.

Soldiers and officers who showed bravery in the Patriotic War, veterans, and members of the families of martyrs will attend educational institutions under the Department. Videos about their life and combat path will be shown.

Also, creative competitions (drawing, composition, poems, songs, handwork, video, presentation), intellectual games will be held in educational institutions. Excursions to the Memorial Complex of the Patriotic War and the Victory Museum will be organized, along with the scientific and practical conference "The History of Victory".

Educational institutions are planning events related to the history, geography, flora and fauna, cultural monuments, religious sanctuaries, traditions, famous personalities of the liberated regions. Students will be informed about the ongoing creative work and also shown video materials.

