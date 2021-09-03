By Trend

New chairmen and secretaries to district election commissions (DEC) have been elected in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CES) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov said, Trend reports.

Panahov made the remark on September 3 at the meeting of the CES.

The CES chairman reminded that in 2020 the number of district election commissions in the country reached 125, and the commissions have already begun to operate.

Panahov noted that precinct election commissions will be formed at the next stage.

“When forming them, it is necessary to take into account that the members of the commissions of the polling stations, dissolved by the CEC, cannot participate in the election commission as members. The polling stations are formed anew, and the members of the commissions of the dissolved polling stations do not have any powers,” the chairman added.

