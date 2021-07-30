By Trend

Representatives of the Coordination Headquarters, created to centrally resolve issues in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, viewed the work carried out on the Victory Road in Fuzuli, watched the de-mining process, the Karabakh bureau of Trend reports.

According to the information, Head of the department of the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan Idris Ismayilov informed about the work done.

The working groups on transport, communications and high technologies, on issues of urban planning and on issues of science, education and culture of the Interdepartmental Center, functioning under the Coordination Headquarters, created to centrally resolve issues in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, visited Fuzuli.

