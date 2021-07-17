Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent letters of condolences to Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and King of Belgium Philippe on July 17 over deadly flooding in these countries, Azertag reported on July 17.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of significant loss of life and widespread destruction in the aftermath of massive flooding in western Germany. Due to this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my profound condolences to you, families of the victims and the people of Germany, wish speedy recovery to the injured and earliest elimination of the natural disaster’s consequences,” the letter to Frank-Walter Steinmeier reads.

Aliyev also offered condolences over the flooding in Belgium in the letter to Philippe.

”I was deeply shaken by the news of significant loss of life and devastation in the aftermath of a flooding in your country.

Due to this tragedy, on my ow behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my profound condolences to you, families of the victims and the people of Belgium and wish speedy recovery to the injured,” the letter reads.

---

