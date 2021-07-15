By Trend

Nizami Ganjavi International Center hosted 2nd Meeting of the Organizing Committee of the VIII Global Baku Forum to be held in the Fall of 2021 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Titled "World Order After Covid-19” forum planned to discuss global issues as emerging post-coved-19 global order, the new world economy, peace and security, future of free trade, China, G7, G20. Sectoral issues as public health and the people’s vaccine, science, technology and innovation, climate change, Regional issues as South Caucasus, How can the world support and befit from the commitment to peace and security that is being advanced by Azerbaijan? Western Balkans and Eastern Europe, Europe, protecting cultural heritage, migrant crisis.

Joined by Madame Vaira Vike-Freiberga, Co-Chair Nizami Ganjavi International Center, former President of Latvia; Dr Ismail Serageldin, Co-Chair Nizami Ganjavi International Center, former Vice-President of the World Bank; Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, President of Mauritius 2015-2019, Valdis Zatlers, President of Latvia 2007-2011, Ivo Josipovic, President of Croatia 2010-2015, Zlatko Lagumdzija, Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina 2001-2002, deputy Prime Minister 2012-2015, Boris Tadic, President of Serbia 2004-2012, Mladen Ivanic, President of Bosnia and Herzegovina 2014-2018, Eka Tkeshelashvili, deputy Prime Minister of Georgia 2010-2012, Amb. Susan Elliott, President of the National Committee on American Foreign Policy and Members of the Secretariat discussed importance of the upcoming VIII Global Baku Forum, while emerging political landscape changing with post COVID-19.

---

