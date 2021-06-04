By Trend

The death of Azerbaijani journalists by mine explosion is another instance of how urgently Armenia needs to share the mine maps, former US ambassador to Azerbaijan Matthew Bryza told Trend.

A group of employees of the AzTV and the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) has been filming for some time in Azerbaijani liberated territories. The goal was to show the whole world the vandalism committed by Armenia during the 30-year occupation, which ruined the property and historical monuments of the Azerbaijani people, and to document it.

On June 4, the vehicle in which this group was heading to the Susuzlug village of the Kalbajar district for the next filming was hit by an anti-tank mine. As a result, the operator of the AzTV TV channel, Siraj Abishov, an employee of the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC), Maharram Ibrahimov, deputy representative of the Kalbajar District Mayor’s Office for the administrative-territorial district of Susuzlug village Arif Aliyev, died, and four people were injured and hospitalized. Filmmaker of AzTV Emin Mammadov was also among them.

“I am so terribly sorry to hear about the death of the journalist and cameraman today. I send my deepest condolences to their families and pray for them. This is just another instance of how urgently Armenia needs to share the maps of where all the mines are in Karabakh. The government of Azerbaijan is doing its best to remove those mines. But it is a requirement under the international humanitarian law for Armenia to provide those maps. There is no justification at all. It is the violation of the international humanitarian law. It is essential for the government of Armenia to provide those maps.

I hope very much that the entire OSCE Minsk Group and the co-chairs, as well as the European Union are urging Armenia to share those maps to bring it in compliance with the international humanitarian law,” he said.

