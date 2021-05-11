By Trend

The second batch of Sputnik V vaccine will be delivered to Azerbaijan by the end of May, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, Trend reports.

Lavrov made the remark during a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The first batch of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine was delivered to Azerbaijan on May 2, 2021.

The plane with 40,000 doses of the vaccine landed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

---

