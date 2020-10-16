By Trend

Information that the Krasny Bazar (Red Market) settlement, occupied by Armenia, was allegedly fired at by the Azerbaijani Army from the Smerch MLRS and injured the civilian population is groundless and false, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"Once again, we reiterate that the Azerbaijani Army, which fully complies with the humanitarian ceasefire, retains the right to fire on enemy's legitimate military facilities only if necessary and in order to suppress the enemy's activity," the statement of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

