By Trend

Armenia occupied Azerbaijan’s territory, including Nagorno-Karabakh, these lands must be liberated from the occupation, said Yadollah Javani, Brigadier General and Head of the political bureau of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Trend reports citing Iranian Media.

According to him, UN Security Council resolutions can be a solid principle for resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis, because these resolutions state that “Nagorno-Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan”.

The general reminded that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been continuing for about 30 years.

“Historical documents also reflect that Nagorno-Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan. Of course, these territories must be liberated from occupation in order to end the conflict and strife in the region,” Javani noted.

The brigadier general added that as a country in the region, Iran cannot be careless to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"Tehran can play its role as mediator by mutual consent," he said.

