By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless and changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on October 9. North-east wind will be followed by the south-east wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +11-14 C at night, +19-21°C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +11-13 °C at night, +19-21 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 773 mm Hg above normal. Relative humidity will make 60-70 percent at night and 40-45 percent in the daytime.

Foggy and rainy weather is expected in some country's regions. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +10-15 °C at night, +19-24 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +2-6 °C at night, +8-12°C in the daytime.

On October 9, weak and moderate fluctuations of meteorological factors and a temperature regime close to the climatic norm are expected in the Absheron Peninsula, which is favorable for weather-sensitive people.

---

