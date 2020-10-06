By Trend

As a result of another military aggression and provocation of the Armenian armed forces in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Azerbaijani servicemen and civilians were attacked on September 27, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

Bayramov made the remark at the briefing after a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Trend reports on Oct. 6.

“From the first day we suffered losses both among civilians and military personnel,” the Azerbaijani foreign minister added. “In such a situation, Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani army, following international law, the right to protect their citizens and the UN Charter, took appropriate retaliatory steps, and a counter-offensive operation was launched.”

“As before, during the recent military provocation of the Armenians, Azerbaijan saw and felt Turkey's support at all levels, at the level of heads of state, MPs, political parties, public associations, ministers and people,” Bayramov said. "On behalf of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani people, I would like to once again express my gratitude to Turkey and the Turkish people.”

“The fact that the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has not been resolved for almost 30 years is the root of the problem,” the Azerbaijani foreign minister said. “From 1993 up till now, international organizations have adopted a lot of resolutions and documents in connection with the settlement of the conflict, including four resolutions of the UN Security Council.”

“However, during these years, no progress has been made towards the fulfillment of these resolutions,” Bayramov said. “The military-political leadership which formed in Armenia after 2018 completely disrupted the negotiation process and made the negotiations meaningless."

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.



Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated several territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.



The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

