Despite the ceasefire, Armenia made attacks in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Cavusoglu made the remark at the briefing after the meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports on Oct. 6.

“This ceasefire regime did not give the desired result,” the Turkish foreign minister added. "We have been discussing these issues with the OSCE Minsk Group for 30 years. We asked about specific ways of resolving this conflict, the answer was – no ways. The occupier and the one who has been occupied are not the same things, one must not compare Azerbaijan with the occupying country - Armenia.”

“We have taken all steps to resolve this problem peacefully,” Cavusoglu said. “However, until now no one has urged Armenia to withdraw its armed forces from the Azerbaijani territories."

The Turkish foreign minister noted that Armenia is resettling ethnic Armenians from the Middle East to this region, thus willing to consolidate its positions here.

"We support Azerbaijan’s just struggle and call on the whole world to support Azerbaijan," Cavusoglu added.

