27 August 2020 17:38 (UTC+04:00)
Gary Jones, BP Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey sent a congratulatory letter to Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of Azerbaijan.
"Her Excellency Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Dear Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva,
On behalf of BP and its entire team I would like to wish you a happy birthday!
Please accept my wishes for robust health, prosperity and continued success in your activity for the benefit of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the letter said.
