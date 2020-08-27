Gary Jones, BP Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey sent a congratulatory letter to Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of Azerbaijan.

"Her Excellency Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva,

On behalf of BP and its entire team I would like to wish you a happy birthday!

Please accept my wishes for robust health, prosperity and continued success in your activity for the benefit of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the letter said.

--

