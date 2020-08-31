By Ayya Lmahamad

A moratorium on fishing in Azerbaijan's water pools will expire on September 1, local media reported with the reference to the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources.

The ban on industrial fishing for individuals and legal entities came into force on May 1 to September 1. The ban is due to the beginning of fish spawning in the country’s water pools.

The use of poisonous chemical and explosive substances is prohibited during fishing as well as the use of synthetic nets, electric current, sharp hooks and other devices. The use of these methods in fishing will lead to administrative and criminal responsibility.

Likewise, those wishing to engage in industrial fishing should apply to ASAN Service Center No.5 to obtain the relevant permission.

Additionally, it is necessary to register the vessel and keep a daily record about the number and types of fish caught.

Moratorium on fishing was placed to stop the reduction in the number of fish in the country’s water pools.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz