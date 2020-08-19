By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has repatriated 400 more citizens stranded on the border with Russia’s South Caucasus Republic of Dagestan due to the closure of borders over COVID-19 lockdown, local media reported with reference to a source within the State Committee for work with Diaspora in Derbent.



A special corridor was organized for the repatration of citizens of both countries who could not return on time due to the closure of borders amid the spread of COVID-19.



It should be noted that Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and head of Dagestan Vladimir Vasilyev agreed on June 23 to increase the number of citizens returning across the state border, in line with the instructions of Azerbaijan and Russian presidents.



Thus, according to the weekly schedule, 120 people crossed Samur checkpoint on May 19, 131 people on May 26, 122 people on June 2, 130 people on June 9, 155 people on June 16, 252 citizens on June 23, 250 citizens on June 30, 250 citizens on July 7, 260 citizens on August 4 and 262 citizens on August 12.



Azerbaijan has so far repatriated over 25,000 citizens from different countries over COVID-19 pandemic. Azerbaijan closed its borders with Russia over COVID-19 on March 18.



Azerbaijan first introduced special quarantine regime on March 24 and closed its borders with all neighbouring countries.



