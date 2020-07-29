By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and gloomy weather is expected in Baku on July 30. Rain is expected in some places. North-west wind will intensify.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +20-23 °C at night, +26-29 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +21-23 °C at night, +26-28 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 758 to 761 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 70-80 percent at night and 45-50 percent in the daytime.

North-west wind will intensify on Absheron beaches. Coastal water temperature will be +24-25 °C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, and Zagulba +25-26 °C at the southern Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches.

Rainy weather and hails are expected in the country's regions.West wind will blow.

The temperature will be +20-25 °C at night, +29-34 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +10-15 °C at night, +18-23 °C in the daytime.

On July 30, mild Khazri wind is expected to intensify on the Absheron Peninsula, which is favorable for weather sensitive people.

