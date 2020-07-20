By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologists predict changeable cloudy weather on July 21. North-west wind will be followed by south in the evening.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula is expected to be +23-27 °C at night, +34 -39 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +25-27 °C at night, +36-38 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 752 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 60-70 percent at night, 35-40 percent in the daytime.

South wind will be followed by the north-west wind at Absheron beaches. Coastal water temperature will be +26-27 °C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba beaches, +27-28 C° at the southern Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches.

The weather will be mostly rainless in the regions tomorrow. However, lightning, torrential rain, and hail are expected in some northern and western areas. West wind is expected to intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +22- 27 °C at night, +36-41 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +16-21 °C at night, +23-28 °C in the daytime.

Hot and stagnant day will be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz