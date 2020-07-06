By Ayya Lmahamad

Lump sum payments in the amount of AZN 190 ($111.7) will be paid to unemployed people in eight more cities and regions of Azerbaijan where the special quarantine regime has been extended, local media reported with the reference to Labor and Social Protection Minister Sahil Babayev.

Overall, 287,000 people across the country will receive this payment.

Babayev said in an interview with local TV channel on July 5 that the decision on payments has already been drafted and will be approved by the Cabinet of Ministers within the next few days.

These payments will be paid to unemployed and informally employed people who lost their income during the special quarantine regime.

Some AZN 55 million have been allocated for this purpose.

Thus, in the coming days, 287,000 people in 16 cities and regions, where the special quarantine regime is tightened, will receive this lump-sum payment by bank cards.

Azerbaijan first introduced quarantine regime on March 24, and on June 18 decision was taken to extend special quarantine regime until August 1.

On July 2, Cabinet of Ministers announced decision to prolong a strict quarantine regime till July 20.

The new lockdown will be imposed on July 5-20 in capital Baku, as well as in Jalilabad, Ganja, Lankaran, Masalli, Sumgayit, Yevlakh cities and Absheron district, and Goranboy, Goygol, Mingachevir, Barda, Khachmaz, Samukh, Siyazan and Sheki regions.

Under the lockdown rule, citizens are allowed to leave their place of residence only after obtaining SMS permissions.

Baku metro will be suspended from July 4 midnight till July 20, and the entire public transport will not operate on weekends in cities and districts in which the special quarantine regime has been toughened

Moreover, operation of shopping centers, restaurants, cafes, beauty salons, as well as museums, exhibition halls, sport and beaches was also suspended until July 20. Azerbaijan mandated wearing face masks on May 31.

---

