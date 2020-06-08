By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijan today registered 323 new COVID-19 cases, brining the tally of infection cases to 7,876, the Cabinet of Ministers reported on its website on June 8.

Five people died and 228 patients recovered today.

As of June 8, Azerbaijan, the nation of ten million, has registered 93 coronavirus-related deaths, while the number of recovered patients is 4,377.

Some 343,391 tests have been carried out in the country to this date, to reveal COVID-19 cases.

Azerbaijan registered its first COVID-19 case in February and imposed anti-coronavirus quarantine regime on March 24.

The number of infection cases surged after the relaxation of the quarantine regime on May 18, which lifted restriction on the residents’ movement.

On June 6-7, the country imposed a two-day weekend lockdown to curb the surge of COVID-19 cases.

