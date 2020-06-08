By Ayya Lmahamad

Four new trains consisting of 20 carriages manufactured by order of "Baku Metro" CJSC from "Metrowagonmash" were delivered to Baku, company's press service reported on June 8.

According to the statement, new trains will be put into operation in the near future after the corresponding commissioning works, replacing the used old rolling stock, as well as those that are about to expire.

The long-term development plan of the Baku Metro includes renewal of the car fleet by means of modern and more comfortable carriages for passengers.

As reported earlier, Baku Metro and Metrovagonmash signed a contract for 2020 to 2023 for the production of 60 subway carriage of 81-765.4B/766.4B series as part of 12 metro trains in five-wagon design in October 2019.

New trains provide space for low- mobility passengers, as well as space for strollers and bicycles. The trains’ design provides a single through- going passage, which allows free movement of passengers on all wagons while maintaining social distance.

Moreover, trains have enlarged doorways to speed up boarding and drop-off, and uses a new light warning system for opening and closing doors.

Furthermore, noise and heat insulation has been improved in these trains, as well as air conditioning and ventilation systems with air disinfection have been installed. Automatic air disinfection system with the use of UV lamps provides additional protection against viral and bacterial infections, including COVID-19. There are USB sockets for charging electronic devices and other gadgets.

Metrovagonmash has been supplying rolling stock to the capital of Azerbaijan since 1967. As of today, over 300 trains manufactured by them are in operation at the Baku Metro.

In 2018-2019, the enterprise supplied 8 five-carriage trains of 81-765.B/766.B series to Baku Metro.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz