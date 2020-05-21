By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy and mainly dry in Baku on May 22.

Fog is expected in some places at night and in the morning. Mild southwest wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +15-18 °C at night, +24-28 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +16-18 °C at night, +26-28 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 758 to 754 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night, 40-45 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the regions. However, lightning and occasional rain are expected in mountainous areas. Fog will be observed at night and in the morning. West wind will occasionally intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +15-20 °C at night, +31-36 °C in the daytime. In the mountains +7-12 °C at night, +18-23 °C in the daytime.

The day will be mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

---

