A court in Baku has arrested for four months head of Imishli district Executive Authorities Vilyam Hajiyev on charges of abuse of power and embezzlement, local media reported on May 6.

Among his crimes are issuing illegal permits to leave homes amid the strict stay-at-home order and embezzling social aid intended for the poor and money for unemployed.

Hajiyev was detained after a special operation carried out by the State Security Service in the building of the Imishli Executive Authorities on May 5.

Investigation has revealed that Hajiyev ordered to seize some funds at the disposal of the executive power under the pretense of social assistance, as well as to issue fake certificates to some citizens for free movement in violation of the special quarantine regime.

He also embezzled money that the state transferred to payroll cards for those who lost their jobs during the quarantine period and low-income citizens.

It is also assumed that a certain part of the state funds allocated for repair and construction works, including the construction of the administrative building of Imishli district, was cashed in and embezzled by Hajiyev.

Moreover, through his subordinates Hajiyev extorted money from officials of local executive authorities and other state structures, as well as citizens engaged in individual business in the district under various pretexts.

Vilyam Hajiyev was dismissed from his position upon the presidential order on May 6. He is charged under articles 308 (exceeding the authority), 179 (attribution) and 331 (receiving a bribe).

The arrest followed the May 5 operation against six local officials in three districts – Sabirabad, Agjabadi and Tartar - who were detained on the similar charges.

The head of the Bilasuvar district, Mahir Guliyev, was arrested on April 30 for four months on charges of embezzlement, abuse of power, and bribery.

It should be noted that President Ilham Aliyev urged fight against corruption, especially those in the districts amid the spread of COVID-19 in the country while receiving the newly-appointed Prosecutorr-General on on May 1.

Azerbaijan first introduced special quarantine regime on March 24 and since April 5, residents are required to obtain SMS permits to leave their homes.

