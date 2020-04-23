By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on April 24. South wind will be followed by north-west wind in the morning.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +7-9 °C at night, +12-15 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +7-9 °C at night, +13-15 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 764 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make up 70-80 percent.

Rainy weather is expected in the country’s regions. Mild west wind will blow.

The temperature will be +6-9 °C at night, +12-16 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will range from -3 to -6 °C at night, 0 to -3 °C in the daytime.

