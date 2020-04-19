By Trend

Azerbaijani-Georgian border will remain closed until May 4.

The corresponding order was signed by Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Trend reports.

In accordance with Article 25 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On Sanitary and Epidemiological Well-Being”, the special quarantine regime applied in the country was extended until 00:00, May 4, 2020. In this regard, the decision to temporarily close the state border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Georgia was extended until 00:00, May 4, 2020.

