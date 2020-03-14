By Trend

The work is underway to prepare rapid tests of the World Health Organization (WHO) on coronavirus, Head of the WHO delegation Carolina Brown said.

Brown arrived in Azerbaijan to support the preventive measures undertaken by the Azerbaijani government against coronavirus (COVID-19), Trend reports on March 13.

“In current conditions, analysis upon the WHO tests in Azerbaijan is carried out in special laboratory conditions,” head of the delegation added. “As this type of virus is new, many countries do not have tests that determine it, so they obtain them from WHO.”

“It is difficult to say whether the spread of the virus in Azerbaijan will decrease before summer or not,” WHO Representative and Head of the WHO Country Office in Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci said. "Presumably, the spread of the virus will weaken in summer,” Harmanci added. “But I would like to stress that despite the infection rate in China is decreasing, the proactive measures are still being carried out to curb the possibility of new cases of the infection."

