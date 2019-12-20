By Trend

Cameras have been set up at some 1,000 polling stations in Azerbaijan in connection with the upcoming municipal elections, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said, Trend reports Dec. 19.

The polling stations were selected according to a special scheme in order to cover Azerbaijan’s entire territory, the chairman noted.

“Any citizen can go to the CEC website and via web cameras observe the voting on the election day at 1,000 polling stations,” Panahov said.

The chairman emphasized that 13 political parties will take part in the municipal elections to be held in Azerbaijan Dec. 23.

“Also, observers from these parties will be able to monitor the voting process,” Panahov added. “In addition, ordinary citizens will be able to observe the elections. Anyone anywhere in the world will be able to observe the voting process in Azerbaijan. This is also the case in the electoral practice of other democratic countries. About 60,000 observers will monitor the elections. Azerbaijan has created all conditions for transparent and free elections.”



