The free and democratic elections may allow Azerbaijan to move forward, US ambassador to Azerbaijan Lee Litzenberger told reporters at the press-conference in Baku, Trend reports on Dec. 13.

The ambassador said that he supports the decision of the Azerbaijani government to invite representatives of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly to observe the early parliamentary elections in the country.

Litzenberger also expressed hope that there will be more women, including women entrepreneurs, among new MPs.

Early parliamentary elections will be held in Azerbaijan on Feb.9, 2020.

