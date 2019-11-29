By Rasana Gasimova

As part of the 25th Azerbaijan International Telecommunications, Innovation and Technology Exhibition Bakutel 2019 Baku will host the Caspian Innovation Conference for the second time on December 5.

This year’s conference is organized under the theme “The Internet of Things: Cornerstone of Modern Society”, Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies reports.

Specialized ministers from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Croatia, Iran, Russia and Turkey and other countries will deliver their speeches at the conference initiated by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and in partnership with the International Telecommunication Union, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), the Cambridge Central Asian Forum, Aztelekom, Baktelecom, the Information and Computing Center and Azercell.

The conference will be focused on IoT (Internet of Things) development models, as well as the legal and regulatory framework for the deployment and usage of IoT solutions in various sectors such as infrastructure, industry and agriculture.

The conference will bring together officials, heads of regulatory bodies of the region, senior representatives of international organizations, mobile operators, and integrator companies.

In the coming years, the Caspian Innovation Conference will cover topics such as broadband connectivity, the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, ICT based startups and innovative SMEs, 4th Industrial Revolution and knowledge-based manufacturing, cyber security readiness, etc.

Considering the vital role of the broadband infrastructure in the development of ICT services and solutions, and while many countries in Eurasia are land-locked or located away from existing broadband highways, the first year’s conference was organized under the theme “Digital Connectivity for Sustainable Development”.

Note that the Caspian Innovation Conference was initiated by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies The conference is a regional platform to discuss the sectoral challenges and effective partnership opportunities between the stakeholders of innovation and high-tech sector.

Caspian Innovation Conference 2018 brought together government representatives, industry leaders, senior officials from the regulatory authorities and international organizations, as well as high-level management of the biggest telecom and satellite operators of the region to discuss solutions for reducing digital divide, review connectivity options for foreign investments and enabling significant business efficiency.

Bakutel is an annual exhibition that gathers the leading players in the telecommunications market, being the main arena for demonstrating IT products and services. Bakutel is not only the largest IT exhibition in the Caspian region, but also a unique business networking platform where strong contacts are establishing. This year, the exhibition marks its 25th anniversary.

---

