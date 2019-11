First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matviyenko have attended the 10th Azerbaijan-Russia Interregional Forum in Moscow.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and Chairperson of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko made speeches at the forum.

