By Trend

November 13 is celebrated annually as the World Kindness Day. In honor of this holiday, Nargis Fund shot a social video in which it tried to convey the importance of good relationship between adults and kids.

The annual celebration of November 13 as the World Kindness Day, the date for which was chosen as the opening day the first conference of the World Kindness Movement in Tokyo in 1998, has become a very good tradition for many countries. The holiday was officially established in Singapore on Nov. 18, 2000 at the 3rd World Kindness Movement conference.

World Kindness Day is a celebration of action. No matter how old a person is, where he or she lives and what his or her profession is, he or she can do good - see the good side in a difficult situation, to inspire others, listen to friends and family, share time, energy and means to help the world become better.

Another goal of the World Kindness Day is to promote unification of different nations, despite linguistic and cultural differences. After all, unity and mutual understanding can be achieved only on basis of sincerely good deeds and actions, while maintaining originality and uniqueness.

Studies have shown that people who constantly do good deeds feel happier, rarely get sick and live long. Those who don’t hide their feelings, expresses gratitude and tenderness, suffer less depression, are optimistic and consider their life harmonious.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz