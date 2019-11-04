By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on November 5. Rain is expected in some places. Mild south wind will intensify.

In Absheron peninsula, the temperature will be 8-11 °C at night, 15-17 °C in the daytime. In Baku, the temperature will be 15-17 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 770 to 766 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 70-80 percent.

The weather will be mainly rainless in country's regions. However, rainy weather is expected in the Lankaran-Astara zone. Fog will be observed in some places.

The temperature will be 4-9 °C at night, 14-19 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will vary from -3 degrees to 2 °C at night and 5-10 °C during the day.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, moderate south wind will intensify in the Absheron peninsula which may cause anxiety in some meteo-sensitive people.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz