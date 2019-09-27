By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy is expected in Baku on September 28.

Rain is predicted in some places in the evening. Mild south wind will become north-west in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 16-20 °C at night, 23-26 °C in the daytime, in Baku 17-19 °C at night and 24-26 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 755 mm mercury column to 761 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 65-75 percent at night and 50-60 percent in the daytime.

Intermittent rain is expected in country's regions. Torrential rain is predicted in northern and eastern regions. Fog will be observed in some places at night and in the morning. West wind will blow and intensify occasionally.

The temperature will be 14-19 °C at night, 25-30 °C in the daytime, in the mountains 7-12 °C at night and 13-18 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, changeable weather may cause anxiety for meteo-sensitive people.

