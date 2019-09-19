By Trend

Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov visited one of the command-observation posts of large-scale exercises, Trend reports on September 18 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

After hearing the reports of the commanders of types and branches of troops, commanders of army corps and formations, as well as other officials, the corresponding tasks on the use of forces and equipment on the area were clarified.

Reconnaissance of the area was also carried out at other training points.

Hasanov visited points created in the field condition on the terrain and training points at various training ranges and gave the corresponding instructions in connection with the exact implementation of orders.

Large-scale operational-tactical exercises with the involvement of various types and branches of troops, Army Corps and military formations, under the leadership of the minister of defense, in accordance with the plan approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, have kicked off.

The exercises provide for the development of issues of organizing and conducting a counter-offensive operation in the mountains by delivering preventive strikes to defeat enemy groups and taking possession of advantageous frontiers in the liberated territories.

The exercises involve up to 10,000 military personnel, more than 100 tanks and armored vehicles, 120 missiles and artillery systems of various caliber, multiple launch rocket systems, and mortars, up to 20 army and frontline aviation, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles for various purposes.

In the course of the exercises to be held in challenging conditions, mountain-woody and rocky terrain, as well as electronic environment, the tasks of organizing the coordination of the actions of the foremost and bypassing units in interoperability with the main attack forces, as well as with artillery, aviation and other elements of the battle formation are to be fulfilled.

The main attention is paid to improving the troops' control skills, as well as to the issues of combat, moral-psychological and logistic support.

All actions take place at various training ranges, training centers with the combat shooting stages in conditions close to real ones.

The exercises will be held until September 20.

---

