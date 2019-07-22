By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless weather is expected in Baku on July 23. Strong northwest wind will blow.

Temperature will range from +21°C to +25°C at night and +28°C+33°C in the daytime in Absheron and +23°C to +25°C at night and +30°C+32°C in the daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Air pressure will be 756 mm mercury column.Relative humidity will be 65-75% at night, 45-55% in the daytime.

The sea water temperature will be +22-23°C on northern beaches in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba, while +23-24°C on south beaches in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

The weather will be mainly rainless in country's regions. However, rain is expected in some mountainous areas in the evening. Lightning and hail are also forecasted. West wind will intensify in some places.

Temperature will range from +20°C to +25°C at night, from +34°C to +39°C in the daytime, from +14°C to + 19°C in mountains at night, and from +21°C to +26°C in the daytime.

North wind is expected to intensify on the Absheron peninsula on July 23 ,which is relatively favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz