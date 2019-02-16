By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Johannes Hahn, European Union Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Policy, during the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Trend reports referring to the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The meeting was also attended by Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov.

The parties discussed issues of cooperation in various fields between Azerbaijan and the EU.

The parties then touched upon the negotiations held under the new agreement, which will become the legal basis for strategic cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU. In this context, the importance of completing negotiations on the said agreement was noted.

Mammadyarov told the European Commissioner about the current state of negotiations on a peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and stressed that resolving the conflict would create appropriate conditions for the development of the region.

Issues of mutually beneficial and strategic energy cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan were also discussed. The Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan exchanged views with Johannes Hahn on the prospects for bilateral cooperation in the field of energy.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz