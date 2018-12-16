16 December 2018 15:24 (UTC+04:00)
125
By Trend
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain.
"On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my congratulations to you and all the people of your country on the occasion of National Day of the Kingdom of Bahrain," President Aliyev said.
"I believe that Azerbaijan-Bahrain bilateral relations will continue developing and expanding in the spirit of friendship and cooperation," he said.
"On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health and happiness, and the friendly people of Bahrain everlasting peace and prosperity," the president added.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz